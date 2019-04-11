KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Meredith announced today the first signee of the 2019-20 season for the Lady Owls. Eastyn Reeves, a 5-4 point guard, will be coming to OIT from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington.

Reeves, a 3-time 2A Greater St. Helens 1st Team All-League selection is also the all-time leading scorer in R.A. Long High School Girls Basketball history with a 4-year total of 1,236 points where she played for Head Coach Jan Karnoski. Reeves is a former WIAA Athlete of the week, she is a two-time 1st team All-Area selection and averaged over 100 assists in her junior and senior seasons.

In the off-season, she was a member of the Sixers/ABA 17-U Elite travelling basketball team coached by Steve Gardner and Brian Oberg that went 27-6 last summer in high-level AAU tournaments across the nation.

“Eastyn is a fantastic addition to our roster,” stated Meredith. “She was a tremendous high school scorer, but can really pass the ball and had outstanding assist numbers too. That really shows what a well-rounded offensive player she is. Eastyn has range on her shot, a great step-back move and a quick release. At 5-4 she has had to work hard in creating ways to score around the paint and has been very successful. She is fun to watch and is a dynamic defensive player as well. Our fans are really going to enjoy watching her play.”

Eastyn is the daughter of Rich and Christina Reeves of Longview, Washington. She will be a Biology/Health Sciences major and will pursue a career as a Physician’s Assistant. She will wear number 10 next season for the Lady Owls.