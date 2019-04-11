The ways a healthy lifestyle can affect cancer patients is the topic Casey Bennett of Sky Lakes Wellness Center will explore during the next educational lecture hosted by Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.

The one-hour program begins at noon Tuesday, April 16, at the Community Health Education Center, 2200 N. Eldorado Blvd. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.

The presentation will include information on ways you can support a healthy lifestyle during and after cancer treatment, and how the Sky Lakes Wellness Center can support cancer patients and people who love them as they make lifestyle adjustments.

Please call Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, 541-274-4171, for more information.