Salem, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Mayson Tibbs won a thrilling four-hole playoff against British Columbia’s Ethan DeGraff to win medalist honors; the Oregon Tech Men’s and Women’s golf teams finished in second place at the Corban Invite held at the Creekside Golf Club.

“The men did what they needed to do,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “We should hold onto or move up a spot or two in ranks. On to the conference championships and hopefully an at large berth to the NAIA Championships.”

The Oregon Tech men wrapped up the 54-hole tournament at 846 (+6), 14-strokes behind British Columbia who won the event at 832 (-8). Host Corban finished in 3rd out of the 14-team field at 867, a total of 21-strokes behind the Owls.

Tech’s Tibbs shot 67, 67, 72 (206) and won the playoff to capture the individual championship. Tech’s Alejandro Armijo (209) finished tied for 5th. Brandon Erickson (215) was tied for 10th. Tyler Franke (219) was 19th.

“The women took care of business and did what we needed them to do as well,” added Corkill. “The win over Rocky Mountain should help support their place in the rankings. The 312 team score was solid for them today.”

The Owl women fired a combined 615 for the tournament and finished at +39, 24-strokes behind UBC who won the event with a team total of 591. The Owls finished 17-strokes ahead of Rocky Mountain who was third at 632.