KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech softball team moved from No.13 to the No. 12 spot in this week’s NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office.

Science & Arts of Oklahoma extend their perfect record to 39-0 earning them the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 for a third consecutive poll.

Oregon Tech now 29-11 on the season and 15-3 in Cascade Conference play are in second place in the CCC Standings just two games behind now No. 4 ranked Southern Oregon University who is 32-5 on the year and 17-1 in conference.

Oregon Tech will travel to Surrey B.C. to take on British Columbia in CCC action this Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13. The Lady Owls will then return home April 19, and 20 for Senior weekend as they host College of Idaho. The Yotes are 28-8 on the year and just one game back of OIT at 14-4 in CCC lay.

Complete NAIA Top 25

 

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) [19] 39-0 529
2 2 Oklahoma City 34-4 505
3 5 Marian (Ind.) 30-0 492
4 3 Southern Oregon 32-5 483
5 4 Georgia Gwinnett 32-8 458
6 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 27-1 441
7 6 Mobile (Ala.) 34-7 420
8 9 Valley City State (N.D.) 31-2 400
9 7 Hope International (Calif.) 35-8 394
10 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 34-8 365
11 15 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 27-3 340
12 13 Oregon Tech 29-11 337
13 11 Indiana Wesleyan 29-9 311
14 13 Campbellsville (Ky.) 22-5 302
15 17 William Carey (Miss.) 27-7 301
16 16 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 31-7 287
17 19 Baker (Kan.) 27-5 262
17 10 Corban (Ore.) 23-11 262
19 18 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 31-7 237
20 21 Midland (Neb.) 16-4 186
21 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 23-5 148
22 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 27-7 147
23 24 Central Baptist (Ark.) 28-13 146
24 NR Grand View (Iowa) 20-5 136
25 20 LSU Alexandria (La.) 22-10 133

DROPPED OUT: Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
RECEIVING VOTES: Columbia (Mo.) 83, Taylor (Ind.) 67, Siena Heights (Mich.) 65, Rio Grande (Ohio) 33, College of Idaho 28, Brenau (Ga.) 23, Bellevue (Neb.) 18, Simpson (Calif.) 18, Arizona Christian 14, Webber International (Fla.) 12, Concordia (Neb.) 7, Lyon (Ark.) 7, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3

