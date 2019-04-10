KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech softball team moved from No.13 to the No. 12 spot in this week’s NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office.

Science & Arts of Oklahoma extend their perfect record to 39-0 earning them the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 for a third consecutive poll.

Oregon Tech now 29-11 on the season and 15-3 in Cascade Conference play are in second place in the CCC Standings just two games behind now No. 4 ranked Southern Oregon University who is 32-5 on the year and 17-1 in conference.

Oregon Tech will travel to Surrey B.C. to take on British Columbia in CCC action this Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13. The Lady Owls will then return home April 19, and 20 for Senior weekend as they host College of Idaho. The Yotes are 28-8 on the year and just one game back of OIT at 14-4 in CCC lay.

Complete NAIA Top 25

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) [19] 39-0 529 2 2 Oklahoma City 34-4 505 3 5 Marian (Ind.) 30-0 492 4 3 Southern Oregon 32-5 483 5 4 Georgia Gwinnett 32-8 458 6 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 27-1 441 7 6 Mobile (Ala.) 34-7 420 8 9 Valley City State (N.D.) 31-2 400 9 7 Hope International (Calif.) 35-8 394 10 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 34-8 365 11 15 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 27-3 340 12 13 Oregon Tech 29-11 337 13 11 Indiana Wesleyan 29-9 311 14 13 Campbellsville (Ky.) 22-5 302 15 17 William Carey (Miss.) 27-7 301 16 16 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 31-7 287 17 19 Baker (Kan.) 27-5 262 17 10 Corban (Ore.) 23-11 262 19 18 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 31-7 237 20 21 Midland (Neb.) 16-4 186 21 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 23-5 148 22 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 27-7 147 23 24 Central Baptist (Ark.) 28-13 146 24 NR Grand View (Iowa) 20-5 136 25 20 LSU Alexandria (La.) 22-10 133

DROPPED OUT: Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

RECEIVING VOTES: Columbia (Mo.) 83, Taylor (Ind.) 67, Siena Heights (Mich.) 65, Rio Grande (Ohio) 33, College of Idaho 28, Brenau (Ga.) 23, Bellevue (Neb.) 18, Simpson (Calif.) 18, Arizona Christian 14, Webber International (Fla.) 12, Concordia (Neb.) 7, Lyon (Ark.) 7, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3