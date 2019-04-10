OAKRIDGE – OR 58 Willamette Highway reopened to all traffic in both directions just before 6 p.m. The road was closed by landslides Sunday afternoon, April 7.

Travelers should expect flagging and delays as cleanup continues from several landslides, the largest at milepost 27 between Lowell and Oakridge. About 4,000 yards of mud, rocks and trees slid down the hill between Sunday and Monday night. Smaller slides were at mileposts 28, 15, and 14.

Crews also continue to remove trees damaged by the February snow storm east and west of Oakridge.

There are multiple work zones. Watch for crews and plan for several stops along the route.

Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.