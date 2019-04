LA GRANDE, Ore.- Oregon Tech’s John Schulz has been named the Cascade Conference Red Lion Baseball Pitcher of the Week the conference office announced on Monday.

Schulz was masterful in his game-one win against Corban on Saturday, hurling seven innings and striking out 10. The senior from Carlsbad, Calif. limited his opponents to three hits, allowing just one unearned run in the outing, propelling the Owls to a convincing win in the series opener.