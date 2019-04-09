Salem, Ore. – Playing through several rain delays in the first round of the Corban Invite Monday, the Oregon Tech Men’s and Women’s golf teams are each in second place at the Creekside Golf Club. The men’s second round was suspended due to darkness and will be finished on Tuesday before the third and final round can begin.

“We fought through some difficult conditions today,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “Rain-wind- and a suspension of play followed by more of the same! I think all things considered we did a good job, both men and women. The 303 by the women is very good as we did not get off to a very good start.”

The Oregon Tech men (282) are nine strokes behind British Columbia who lead the 14 team field at -7 under par 273. Host Corban (287) is just five strokes behind the Owls in third place.

Tech’s Mayson Tibbs is in second place after firing an open round 67 just one stroke behind the leader Ethan De Graff of UBC as he shot a 6-under 66. Tech’s Alejandro Armijo (70) is 10th, and Tyler Franke (71) is 13th.

The Owl women fired a combined (303) and are 12-strokes behind British Columbia who leads the 12-team field after their 291.