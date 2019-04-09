**** UPDATE:

There are road closures in effect in the area due to ongoing water pumping operations and debris cleanup, including removal of boulders that washed out of Bullard Canyon.

The public is asked if they are not part of emergency response to please stay home. This is for public and emergency personnel safety.

The National Weather Service in Medford extended the Flood Warning for small streams in south central Lake County and south central Oregon until 12:15 p.m. today.

In Bullard Canyon, east of Lakeview, flood waters had receded about 3 feet by 5 a.m. In other areas water is beginning to recede back into normal channels.

Emergency personnel want to express their appreciation for the volunteers and residents in the area who provided assistance last night, making it possible to accomplish as much as they did.

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Town of Lakeview is responding to widespread flooding in the area as Bullard and Deadman Creeks are overflowing their banks as a result of the current storm and snowmelt.

Despite the increased water, Town and Lake County officials want to assure the public that Bullard Canyon Dam is still intact. Water is coming over the spillway, but the dam is holding.

Emergency officials stated that the dam and spillway structure is doing what it’s designed to do.

Area officials continue to monitor the dam tonight.

Meanwhile, several parts of Lakeview are flooding, including downtown streets. The public is asked if they are not part of emergency response to stay home for both public and emergency personnel safety. Crews are working to place sandbags tonight as the rain continues.

Currently there are not any evacuation orders in place. However, all Lake County School District 7 schools are closed tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9.

The Town Shop has piles of sand, bags and some filled sandbags at their location on the 200 block of North N Street. Firefighters and other personnel are working to fill sandbags for the town and area residents.

“We are doing the best we can with the resources we have – the Fire Department, County, State and Federal resources,” said Town Mayor Ray Turner.

The Town of Lakeview and Lake County are first and foremost concerned about public safety.

“If you don’t have to be out in the weather, please don’t,” said Lake County Commissioner Mark Albertson.

Water levels on area roadways are high, creating increased hazards, especially for those driving tonight.

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Flood Warning for small streams in south central Lake County and south central Oregon until 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Currently the Town of Lakeview and Lakeview Fire Department, Lake County and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, Lake Health District Hospital, Lake County School District 7, Oregon Department of Transportation and Warner Creek Correctional Facility are working together on this emergency situation.

For more information on the flood response, please contact the Lakeview Interagency Fire Center at 541-947-6315.

Other notes of importance: