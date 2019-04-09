April 20, 2019 – The Klamath Chapter of the Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children celebrates the Week of the Young Child to recognize the needs of young children and thank educators and others involved in building better futures for all children. Week of the Young Child is celebrated across the country by hundreds of local organizations working to improve opportunities for all young children. The Week of the Young Child is April 6-12, 2019.

Early learning experiences are crucial to the growth and development of young children. Week of the Young Child is a time when we can all work to recognize the importance of providing early learning opportunities and working to build better futures for all children.

Week of the Young Child, sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), is an opportunity for early childhood programs across the country, including child care and Head Start programs, preschools, elementary schools, and agencies concerned with the care of young children, to hold activities to bring awareness to the needs of young children.

We are pleased that the Klamath Falls YMCA will be joining us with Healthy Kids Day. The Klamath Chapter of Oregon AEYC and the Klamath Falls YMCA are cosponsoring the Children’s Learning Fair and Healthy Kids Day, which will be held at the main exhibit building of the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 20th from 10:00AM – 2:00 PM. An additional time from 9:00-10:00 AM will be available for children with special needs, who need a quieter learning environment. Local programs who provide services for young children will conduct learning activities for the children in attendance. Families attend together. Activities at the Children’s Learning Fair will include learning activities in art, math, science, literacy, face painting, papermaking, health, nutrition, safety, and much more!

Admission is $1.00 per child or $3.00 maximum per family.

This is Klamath’s thirty-forth annual Children’s Learning Fair.

For more information, contact:

Jill O’Donnell, President Klamath Chapter of the Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children

541-883-3909 odonnellj@fireserve.net