KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After sweeping Corban University (11-23-1, 9-12 NAIA-W) in Saturday’s doubleheader to kick off a “Weekend for Faith”, Oregon Tech was swept themselves on Sunday in NAIA-West play at Kiger Stadium to split the weekend, losing 9-3 in game one and a close 13-10 in game two.

All proceeds from the games this weekend will be donated to Faith Seta and her brave battle against neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer. It was Faith’s 5th birthday today, and she and her family were on hand to throw out the first pitch. 100% of gate proceeds, along with all donations are being donated to her treatments and both teams wore gold shoelaces as part of the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer. “Nothing can take away from how great the weekend was for Faith and the opportunity we had to be part of her 5th birthday,” said Head Coach Matt Miles . “The kindness of all that attended, and donated to help Faith as she courageously fights cancer was inspiring. A special thank you to Corban University and their support of this weekend’s events.”

Game 1 Corban University 9 Oregon Tech 3

Corban opened strong, scoring four in the top of the second before Austin Florez scored on a homer in the third to bring the game to 4-1.

The Warriors’ offense earned another run in the fourth to boost them up to five points while their defense held the Owls scoreless once again until Fong ended the slow spot in the sixth, batting in a run on a single. Jio scored another on a wild pitch near the end of the inning to cut the lead to two, but that was a close as they would get.

Corban scored four in the eighth off a single, an error, and a Ben Ross homer that added two to reach the final score. An unsuccessful ninth marked the end of the game and the second loss for OIT.

Despite the low scoring, Tech notched 11 hits in the game to tie Corban, with Fong, Josh Kallstrom , Austin Zavala , Florez, and Xzavian Gonzales each adding two in the effort.

Game 2 Corban University 13 Oregon Tech 10

The Hustlin’ Owls struggled early as the Warriors held them scoreless until the third, racking up seven runs of their own in the first three innings.

Micah Jio batted in Tech’s first run in the bottom of the third, grounding out to score Austin Florez . Kai Fong followed with a single to add another, moving the score to 7-2.

CRB defense stayed strong, however, once again holding OIT without score as they further developed their lead. Two Warriors scored on errors, while two more batted in runs on a single. Justin Tow ended the charge in the seventh with a single, batting in two to bring Corban to their largest lead at 13-2.

The Owls fought back in the seventh as Andy Schubert added a run on a double and Jio batted in another on a single. A Fong homer with the bases loaded scored three to cut the lead to only five before a third out ended the inning.

It was Tech’s turn to play defense as they kept CRB from scoring any further runs while their offense slowly whittled down on the lead, with an Alex Malcolm homer scoring two in the eighth and Fong adding another in the ninth to put the score to 13-10, but two consecutive outs ended their chance to take the lead.

Fong and Jio each tallied two hits in the loss, and OIT pitchers Trask Telesmanich and Josh Davis struck out 13 between them.

The Warriors outhit the Owls 16-10, with Daniel Freiburger and Nate Cantonwine leading the effort, each hitting 3-of-5.

The Hustlin’ Owls will take on Simpson University on Tuesday in a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 12:00pm at Kiger Stadium.