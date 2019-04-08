BEND– Crews will begin removing hazard trees near U.S. 20 west of Sisters in late April. The trees were compromised by the herbicide Perspective and need to be removed to ensure public safety in the highway corridor.

U.S. Forest Service marking crews will start painting the hazard trees on Monday, April 15. Removal of the hazard trees is expected to begin on Monday, April 29 and continue for about three weeks. Crews removing the trees are under contract with the Forest Service. Oregon Department of Transportation staff will provide traffic control Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The Forest Service has identified approximately 2,100 hazard trees within a 150 foot wide path on both sides of the highway. Most of the trees will be cut and stacked nearby for use as wood products under guidance from the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Some of the trees will be cut and left in place or topped to provide habitat for wildlife.

Motorists can expect to see equipment and work crews close to the highway and should anticipate delays up to 20 minutes.

The project is scheduled to be completed by May 22.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit www.tripcheck.com