Heavy rain can create dangerous driving conditions including reduced visibility, reduced traction between tires and the road, and less predictable car handling. Before heading out, visit TripCheck.com to check your route, and give yourself more time to get where you are going. Also remember to:

Slow down, especially through high water . Driving through several inches of water at high speed can cause you to lose control of the car.

. Driving through several inches of water at high speed can cause you to lose control of the car. Be aware of the potential for hydroplaning, when your tires encounter more water than they can scatter. Your tire loses traction with the road and if this occurs, ease off the gas, gently apply the brakes and steer straight ahead.

Keep your distance; you may need more time to slow down.

Turn on your headlights to improve visibility.

Disengage your cruise control.

Check your brakes. After driving through a puddle, check that brakes are working properly by tapping them gently a few times.

Crews are working to remove landslides and monitor water on the roadways all around the state. Be prepared for delays by making sure vehicles are fully fueled, and carry extra supplies.