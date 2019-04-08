On Saturday, April 27, 2019, between 10:00am and 2:00pm, the Klamath Falls Police Department will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Event. This is the 17th opportunity the Klamath Falls Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has provided the public in the past seven years.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

The Prescription Drug Take Back Event provides an opportunity for community members to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Bring your pills for disposal to Klamath Falls Police Department at 2501 Shasta Way. Please note, we cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. ONLY pills and patches will be accepted for disposal. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event on April 27th, call the Klamath Falls Police Department at (541) 883-5336.