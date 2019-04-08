CHICO, Calif. – Oregon Tech’s Danielle De Castro won the women’s 800 with Donnie Pate taking second in the 100 meter and Hunter Drops finishing 2nd in both the Pole Vault and Javelin to Lead the Owls at Saturday’s Chico State Distance Carnival and Twilight Invitational at University Stadium in Chico.

De Castro hit an NAIA qualifier as she on the 800 meter in a time of 2:14.67, De Castro and the rest of the women’s 4 x 400 team ( Alex Conley , Delani Dietrich , Hannah Mason ) finished 2nd in a time of 4:06.

Other top finishers for OIT-Women

Nishi Chase – 2nd in Pole Vault 3.36m (11-00.25)

Amber Von Essen 3rd in 400 Hurdles 1:07.11

Alex Conley was 2nd in the Javelin 41.37 m (135-09)

Amber Miller 4th in the Javelin 37.23 m (122-02)

Pate was second in the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.84 just behind his school record.

The men’s 4 x 400 team of Mark Hodge , Paul Wyatt , Dillon Claybaugh , and Chris Ramirez finished in 2nd in a time of 3:22.12 while the men’s 4 x 100 team of (Pate, Hodge, Josiah Stroup and Angel Valdez ) were 5th in a time of 43:07