LA GRANDE, Ore. –The Oregon Tech women’s softball team has been named the “Under Armour Team of the Week” for April 1-7 the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday.

In a critical weekend series between two nationally ranked teams the Owls had stellar performances on the mound and at the plate as the No. 13 ranked squad took all three CCC counting contests from the No. 10 Corban Warriors.

In the Saturday double-header Ali Graham pitched a complete game leading Tech to the 7-2 victory. Graham improved her record to 11-5 on the season. Dre Sotelo hit her CCC best 10th homerun in the first inning. Game two saw the Owls jump out to a 3-0 lead only to watch the Warriors put up nine unanswered runs to take a commanding 9-3 lead. The sixth inning was huge for Tech as they posted eight runs on the scoreboard in one of the best comebacks of the season. Baylee Wyscaver hit a grand slam home run to cap-off the inning after starting it off with a double.

On Sunday The Owls held on for the 6-5 win in the third contest sweeping the CCC counting portion of the series before falling 2-1 to the Warriors in the fourth game, a non-conference affair.

Oregon Tech (29-11, 15-3 CCC) will travel to Surrey B.C. to take on British Columbia in CCC action April 12-13.