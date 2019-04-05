The annual Mr. Pelican Volleyball Tournament is tonight, come out and help raise money for those in need.

The games start at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Pel Court, on the KU campus. Klamath Union High School’s Mr. Pelican Pageant contestants will face off against volleyball teams from Kingsley Field, the Klamath Falls City Police Department and Henley High School.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. All proceeds will go to the Mr. Pelican Foundation, which provides funds for local medically needy kids and young adults.

The tournament is a pre-event to the Mr. Pelican Pageant, which will be start at 7 p.m., Friday, April 12 at the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets for the pageant are $10 in advance from a KU ASB member or $15 at the door.

CONTACT: For more information contact, Jacob McGonigle, KU ASB co-president, 541-810-8373, jacobmcgonigle13@gmail.com.