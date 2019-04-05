Irrigation water users in the Klamath Project will challenge the new federal rules restricting irrigation water supply for the Project. The plan, adopted by federal agencies on April 2, will be in effect for five years, and includes new rules and limitations based on the Endangered Species Act.

“We’re disappointed this is necessary, but it’s just not enough water. We will lose rural communities,” said Klamath Water Users Association President Tricia Hill. “Even with this nice, wet winter it is doubtful we will have enough in 2019.”

Klamath Irrigation District has filed its lawsuit in federal district court in Oregon, and another will be filed jointly by Klamath Water Users Association, Klamath Drainage District, Shasta View Irrigation District, Tulelake Irrigation District, and individual farmers Rob Unruh and Ben DuVal. “The agencies have worked hard to get this done early, which is a benefit,” said DuVal. But a downside of that is that some things got overlooked. We intend to deal with

the agencies and other parties constructively, but we have to protect our communities.”

The new limitations are based on protection for endangered suckers in Upper Klamath Lake and coho salmon in the Klamath River. “There has been a long history of this kind of approach, focusing on the Klamath Project because it is easy to regulate, and it’s not helping the species,” said KWUA Deputy General Mark Johnson. “That makes it even harder to see this.”

KWUA is a non-profit private corporation that has represented Klamath Reclamation Project farmers and ranchers in its current form since 1953. The Association’s membership includes rural and suburban irrigation districts, other public and private entities and individuals who operate on both sides of the California-Oregon border. These entities and individuals typically hold water delivery contracts with the United States Bureau of Reclamation. The Klamath Project is home to over 1200 family farms and ranches and encompasses over 170,000 acres.

KWUA is governed by an 11-member board of directors who are appointed from Klamath Project

member districts.

All of the involved districts are KWUA board members, and are coordinating closely for

the two cases.

Klamath irrigators file suit against federal government to protect vested water rights

(Klamath Falls, Oregon) — The Klamath Irrigation District, in consultation with the Klamath Water Users Association, filed a lawsuit in federal court to protect vested water rights of families, farmers, and ranchers of the Klamath Basin. The current Federal practice of allocating water across the Klamath Basin is inconsistent with the Reclamation Act of 1902, violates Oregon State Law, and denies due process afforded by the U.S. Constitution.

The Reclamation Act requires Federal compliance with state water right law. In 2013, the State of Oregon issued a Finding of Fact and Order of Determination concluding Klamath Project irrigators are the sole owners of the right to beneficial use of the water stored in Upper Klamath Lake. However, since the Order of Determination was issued, the federal government has continued to operate as if it owns the right to the beneficial use of the water stored in the lake.

This lawsuit has implications across the Klamath Basin. By ignoring our water rights, the federal government is undermining the economic health of our community without any noted improvements to ecological conditions. Violating the rights of Project irrigators has added to the uncertainty and high-risk nature of farming, diminished crop potential and, in some cases, threatened to destroy entire growing seasons which significantly impact our entire economy.

We have the same rights as homeowners to use and protect our property. We have negotiated in good faith for decades and will continue to find opportunities to improve the ecological health of the Klamath River basin. We are simply asking the federal government to respect the legally granted water rights and to follow the law when making changes to those rights.