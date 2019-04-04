KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced today that due to the forecast for heavy rainfall and high winds in the Klamath basin on Friday this weekend’s crucial Cascade Conference doubleheaders against No.10 Corban University have been pushed back one day from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm each day at the new John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.

Oregon Tech is currently ranked at No.13 and is in a second place tie with College of Idaho at 12-3 in CCC play. Corban is right behind the Owls and Yotes at 11-4 in fourth place with Southern Oregon in command of the CCC title race at 14-1.

Live video and stats for all softball home games is available at www.oregontechowls.com