27 year old Dustin Jerome Hubbard of Klamath Falls man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of intentionally lighting a local rent-to-own furniture shop on fire.

Arresting records say Hubbard first forced his way through a locked gate into Emmett’s Auto Repair on Washburn Way. Hubbard reportedly broke a window screen and rummaged through drawers in the repair shop.

Hubbard then crossed the street to the furniture store where he allegedly lit a fire with a pile of clothing on a rental delivery truck. Hubbard caused substantial damage to the vehicle, the building and its contents.

Hubbard was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief. He has a hearing scheduled for April 8 in front of Judge Andrea Janney and is being held in the Klamath County jail on $20,000 bail.