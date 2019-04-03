The Klamath District Boy Scouts of America will be having their annual Friends of Scouting Campaign Luncheon on April 10, 2019, noon at Reames Golf Course Klamath Falls Oregon. The theme is “Scouting Into the Future, a New Chapter Begins!”. The Friends of Scouting program is a way for the community and businesses to help sponsor their local youth scouting programs. Your generous donations will support their youth programs through maintenance of council camps and properties; filling staff positions; district and council activities; and future scouting improvement projects around the council. the event will have lunch provided and Judge Andrea Janney of Klamath Falls as a guest speaker. For more information or to RSVP please call Kenneth Banks at 541-891-7447.