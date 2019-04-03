The U.S. Senate has launched an investigation into a national corporation’s homes for people with disabilities. It was reported in January that Oregon regulators shuttered a Mentor Network home in Curry County following extensive evidence that a client had been severely neglected. State regulators found that managers repeatedly ignored caregivers’ concerns about the disabled person’s wound, including that it smelled of “rotting flesh.”

The U.S. Senate’s investigation comes quickly after closely monitoring Mentor Oregon and finding problems in Curry County in late 2017. This marks the second attempt by the Department of Human Services to force Mentor Oregon to make its facilities safer for residents.

It’s been reported that Officials have since found systemic low-level violations at 15 of the company’s 24 group homes. They are investigating a death at a Klamath County home that the department said could have been caused by neglect.

Alarmed by those findings, state regulators in February prohibited Mentor Oregon from accepting any new clients in its homes pending substantial improvements. On top of that, The company had the most confirmed cases of abuse and neglect in 2018 of any company with homes for people with disabilities.