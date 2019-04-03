(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today called for strengthening Oregon’s commonsense firearms legislation, urging the legislature to pass two bills that work to keep firearms out of the hands of children and domestic abusers.

“Gun violence tears apart our communities, devastating families and households throughout Oregon. We all know that while mass shootings make headlines, it is all too common that gun violence occurs behind closed doors,” said Governor Brown. “Every session, I am proud that we are able to make progress to ensure that every Oregonian can be safe from gun violence. We have accomplished a lot, but we have more work to do.”

House Bill 2013 seeks to improve the lives and safety of Oregonians by making a handful of changes to existing law while protecting the due process rights of gun owners. Senate Bill 978 includes policies on safe storage and retail sales of firearms.