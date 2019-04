The Annual Child Abuse Prevention Day of Hope is being held on April 3, 2019 at Sugarman’s Corner. For extra safety of the participants the parking travel lane on 6th Street and the parking lane on Main Street next to Sugarman’s Corner will be closed from noon until 3pm. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at 541-883-5363.