KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” announced this week the appointment of John Schoppert, as its new university librarian in Klamath Falls, beginning April 1, 2019. Schoppert comes to Oregon Tech from his former position as library director of Columbia Gorge Community College.

Mr. Schoppert brings with him an excellent grasp of the professional scope of Oregon Tech’s library needs, and a breadth of experience for successful leadership to drive an innovative academic library. In his previous experience at Columbia Gorge Community College he developed meaningful relationships with faculty, staff, administration and stakeholders, to provide innovative instructional and research support.

In his role as university librarian, Mr. Schoppert will lead budgeting, planning, management, and instructional direction of the University Libraries and its faculty and staff; supporting student success and institutional objectives through implementation of innovative practices. Working with the academic deans and the Provost, Mr. Schoppert will create pathways and partnerships for the libraries to move into the future of information and research access and services in a high tech environment.

The Oregon Tech library provides student-centered services and collections to foster student and graduate success through the development of information literacy, critical thinking, and life-long learning. The libraries have two locations, Mr. Schoppert will primarily be at the Klamath Falls campus library, but also provide leadership and direction to the Portland-Metro campus library, as well as other sites and services.

Schoppert is currently a pre-candidate of the Ed.D. community college leadership program at Oregon State University, received a Master of Library and Information Science from Emporia State University, a Bachelor of Arts in English from Portland State University, and an Associate of Arts from Portland Community College. Before his experience as library director at Columbia Gorge Community College (2013-2019), Schoppert worked as librarian at Centralia Timberland Library (2013) and Pierce County Library (2009-2013), and was owner of King’s Books (2000-2009) and department manager of Powell’s Books (1987-1999). Schoppert is a member of the Association of College and Research Libraries and Oregon Library Association, and has received awards Excellence from the Association of College and Research Libraries for his work at Columbia Gorge Community College and Amocat Arts Award for Community Outreach by an Organization from his time as co-owner of King’s Books.