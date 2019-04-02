(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown yesterday proclaimed April 1, 2020 as Census Day to raise awareness about the upcoming decennial census. The Governor was joined by Representative Andrea Salinas, U.S. Census Bureau staff, Oregon Complete Count Committee members, and community advocates to kick off the state’s efforts in the coming year to ensure all Oregonians participate in the Census.

“From more federal dollars for our schools and hospitals, to ensuring our roads are safe and well-kept, the census has a profound and significant effect in the lives of all Oregonians,” said Governor Brown. “An accurate census not only allows us to have better representation in Congress, but it also tells the story of Oregon—who we are, and where we are going.”

“The first step in creating equitable policy is having accurate knowledge of the people in our state,” said Representative Salinas. “We need to know who we are, and what our fellow Oregonians need from their leaders. I want to ensure that all Oregonians participate in the Census count and feel safe in doing so.”

“The looming possibility of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census questionnaire only elevates the already heighten sense of fear, anxiety and mistrust of government that exists in our communities,” said Reyna Lopez, Executive Director of PCUN. “Roughly 1-in-9 Oregonians live with at least one non-citizen in their household. This means that nearly half a million people in our state are automatically at a much higher risk of being undercounted in the census.”