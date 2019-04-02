Klamath & Lake Counties Council on Aging will be hosting a free community event at the Klamath Falls Senior Citizens Center on Friday, April 26 form 2pm – 6pm.

This event includes a free meal, give-aways, and door prizes.

This event is to recruit community volunteers who will be helping seniors in Klamath & Lake Counties remain living and aging in their homes rather than moving in with family members or moving to care facilities.

Their project is gaining world-wide momentum and is called the “Village Model” which began in Boston nearly 20 years ago.