KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After splitting yesterday’s doubleheader, Oregon Tech (9-28, 3-17 NAIA-W) was swept by College of Idaho (16-23, 10-10 NAIA-W) in NAIA-West play on Sunday at Kiger Stadium, falling 9-3 in game one and 7-3 in game two.

Game 1 College of Idaho 9 Oregon Tech 3

The Owls and the Yotes started off the day with what appeared to be a close game, as the teams came out of the first inning tied at one.

COI took a strong lead soon after, however, scoring three in the second with a Chase Labbe double scoring two and a Matthew Clay single adding a third. OIT countered in the fifth, as Austin Zavala singled in two, bringing the score to a close 4-3.

Things started to go bad for Tech later in the game, as College of Idaho made some strong hits to score three runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth to win 9-3.

A comeback attempt in the bottom of the ninth was cut short as Yote pitchers struck out three in quick succession to end the game.

College of Idaho pitchers struck out 12 over the course of the game.

Payton Lewis had three-hits with Labbe, Clay, and Carter Vieira adding two-hits each in the win to lead COI.

Alex Malcolm , Josh Kallstrom , Zavala, and Alex Malcolm each had three hits in the loss, and Zavala batted in all three runs.

Game 2 College of Idaho 7 Oregon Tech 3

The Yotes played strong both offensively and defensively in the second game of the day, scoring two runs in the first to come out with an early lead, which was built with a run in the second, three in the fourth, and a final run in the eighth to bring them to their final score of seven.

The Owls were held without a run for the first eight innings, unable to retaliate until the bottom of the ninth when a Kallstrom homer scored three. However, the effort was stopped by COI defense.

Backup pitcher Trask Telesmanich struck out eight for Tech in the loss.

Lewis once again led College of Idaho, notching three hits and batting in two runs of his own with a home run.

Micah Jio and Tristan Shea each notched two hits for OIT.

The Hustlin’ Owls will take on Corban College next weekend at Kiger Stadium.