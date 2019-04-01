KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech (9-26, 3-15 NAIA-W) earned a much-needed win over College of Idaho (14-23, 8-10 NAIA-W) in NAIA-West play on Saturday at Kiger Stadium. Both games were close, with the Owls winning the first 6-5 and dropping the second 3-2.

Game 1 Oregon Tech 6 College of Idaho 5

The first game of the day both started and ended strong for Tech as a Xzavian Gonzales double batted in two runs, giving OIT an early lead in the bottom of the second.

The Yotes response was strong as Austin Van Horne led the charge, landing a single in the third and a double later in the fifth to score three.

However, Austin Zavala homered in the bottom of the fifth, scoring two and returning Oregon Tech to a single-point lead.

Matthew Clay batted in a single run and Payton Lewis stole home to change the tide in favor of the College of Idaho once again in the top of the sixth, but Micah Jio batted in two more for OIT with a double in the bottom of the inning to give the Owls the 6-5 win.

COI outhit the Owls 14-10, though they struggled to score players as 13 were left stranded on base.

Three Tech pitchers struck out 10 Yotes as John Schulz took the win and Trask Telesmanich earned a save. Austin Zavala , Nevan Watanabe , and Michael Tarakhchyan each made two hits in the win.

Game 2 College of Idaho 3 Oregon Tech 2

The second game also started well for OIT, as Emmett Covello doubled in the first, scoring two.

College of Idaho had the rest of the game to catch up as their defense held the Owls without another run. A double in the second brought the game to 2-1, and the Yotes tied the score in the seventh with a single.

The game remained tied until the top of the ninth, when Clay batted in a single run to put COI in the lead. Tech was held to only a single hit in the bottom of the inning before reaching three outs.

Richard Walker took the win for the Yotes, striking out nine for the complete game victory.

College of Idaho outhit OIT 10-2, with Covello earning the only two hits for the Owls.

The Hustlin’ Owls will take on College of Idaho again on Sunday in another doubleheader, with games taking place at Kiger Stadium at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.