KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Baseball Coach Matt Miles announced today that this weekend Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 will be “Weekend for Faith” as the team will be raising money for Faith Seta and her brave battle against cancer.

Faith is a 4-year old Klamath Falls girl who has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer. All the proceeds from the weekend will be donated to help Faith and her treatment. Sunday, April 7 will be Faith’s 5th birthday. She and her family will be on hand to throw out the first pitch at 11:00 am. Oregon Tech invites the entire community to come out and support Faith.

The Hustlin’ Owls will donate 100% of the gate proceeds, along with all donations to Faith. Both Oregon Tech and Corban teams will wear gold shoe laces as part of the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer.