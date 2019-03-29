HAYWARD, Calif. – Oregon Tech’s Cindy Reed set a school record and hit an NAIA “A” in the women’s 10 K while the OIT men and women won the Javelin to highlight the first day results at the inaugural Mike Fanelli Track Classic hosted by San Francisco State.

Reeds time of 36:12.35 in the 10K shattered her own school record of 37:14.87.

Tech’s Victor Rios ran the 7th fastest time in OIT history in a time of 32:58 in the men’s 10K

Alex Conley and fellow freshman Amber Miller finished first and second respectively in the women’s Javelin. Conley threw a personnel best and an NAIA “A” 43.52m (142′-9″) while Miller threw 38.18m (125′-3″)