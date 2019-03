April is Distracted Driving Awareness month. Â Throughout the month, Police Departments will focus extra attention on distracted and impaired drivers. These officers will be looking for drivers impaired by drugs and alcohol as well as watching for drivers using their cell phones.

According to Oregon Impact, from 2013 to 2017 there were over 12,000 motor vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers in Oregon, which resulted in 95 fatalities and over 18,000 injuries.