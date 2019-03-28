If you were holding off to go to work his morning based on last nights powerball draw, oregonians can continue to get ready and head to work beause the winning ticket for the $700 plus million dollar Powerball jackpot was sold in Wisconsin, After months of no winner, the jackpot is the third largest in U.S. history. The odds of matching the five white balls and the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot were 16-20-37-44-62 and the Powerball is 12.