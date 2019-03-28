KLAMATH FALLS, Oregon – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced that two Bay Area standouts, Pitcher Emily McAdams and Catcher Mackenzie Driscoll from the College of San Mateo (CSM), have signed letters of Intent to play for the Owls in 2020.

Driscoll, a catcher from San Mateo, California and Hillsdale High School hit .378 with 14 doubles, 5-homers, and led the team with 57-RBI in 2018 for the College of San Mateo where she was a First Team All-Conference selection and was named to the All-State Team.

“Mackenzie is a very good catcher who could also see time for us at first base or in the lineup as our DP, said Stewart. “She is an accomplished hitter who will bring some good pop to the middle of our batting order. I am excited to add a player with her experience and leadership qualities.”

Driscoll is the daughter of Mark and Julie Driscoll and will be a Communications major at Oregon Tech.

McAdams is a pitcher and infielder from Redwood City, California and Sequoia High School. She is currently 17-1 with the Bulldogs with 114 strikeouts in 99 innings pitched, averaging 8-strikeouts per game with a minuscule 0.63 ERA. McAdams can also hit with a current batting average of .415. Last year she was 17-3 at CSM in her freshman year with a 2.00 ERA averaging 5 strikeouts per game as she joined Driscoll as a 2018 All-Conference First Team selection.

“Emily is a top notch recruit and will make an immediate impact in the circle for us next year,” added Stewart. “She is a very athletic pitcher who runs well and swings the bat from the left side. I am very excited to have Emily join our program and she will be a great fit for Oregon Tech.”

McAdams in the daughter of Mike and Kathy McAdams and plans to major in Applied Psychology at Oregon Tech.

