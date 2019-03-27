KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech softball team moved down from No.9 to No.13 in the second regular-season edition of the 2019 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office.
Oregon Tech swept a three game series from the University of British Columbia last weekend to improve to 22-10 on the year and 9-3 in Cascade Conference play. The Owls went 4-4 since the last poll.
OIT will play at Northwest Christian this weekend before hosting now No. 10 Corban University (21-5, 11-1 CCC) next Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6 at John & Lois Stilwell Stadium. Corban leaped over OIT in this week’s poll after going 7-1 since the last ratings. The Warriors have tough schedule as they host No. 3 Southern Oregon University (25-4, 11-1) in a battle for first place.
College of Idaho just missed the Top 25 as the Yotes were in the receiving votes category this week.
|LAST
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Science & Arts (Okla.) [18]
|25-0
|529
|2
|2
|Oklahoma City
|26-4
|497
|3
|3
|Southern Oregon
|25-4
|494
|4
|4
|Georgia Gwinnett
|26-6
|468
|5
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|16-0
|466
|6
|6
|Mobile (Ala.)
|28-5
|444
|7
|7
|Hope International (Calif.)
|30-5
|429
|8
|8
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [1]
|19-1
|424
|9
|11
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|22-1
|375
|10
|14
|Corban (Ore.)
|21-5
|362
|11
|10
|Indiana Wesleyan
|20-5
|353
|12
|12
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|26-6
|343
|13
|16
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|16-3
|300
|13
|9
|Oregon Tech
|22-10
|300
|15
|20
|Houston-Victoria (Texas)
|21-3
|285
|16
|17
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|24-6
|270
|17
|15
|William Carey (Miss.)
|17-7
|267
|18
|13
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|23-5
|263
|19
|19
|Baker (Kan.)
|19-5
|254
|20
|NR
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|19-5
|184
|21
|21
|Midland (Neb.)
|9-4
|157
|22
|23
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|10-4
|137
|23
|NR
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|17-1
|129
|24
|NR
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|18-11
|124
|25
|NR
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|18-2
|95
DROPPED OUT: Lyon (Ark.), Jamestown (N.D.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
RECEIVING VOTES: Lyon (Ark.) 83, Jamestown (N.D.) 64, College of Idaho 60, Webber International (Fla.) 52, Central Methodist (Mo.) 39, Simpson (Calif.) 25, Brenau (Ga.) 18, Siena Heights (Mich.) 17, Rio Grande (Ohio) 16, Columbia (Mo.) 14, Grand View (Iowa) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Taylor (Ind.) 12, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 5, Arizona Christian 5, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3