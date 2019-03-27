KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech softball team moved down from No.9 to No.13 in the second regular-season edition of the 2019 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office.

Oregon Tech swept a three game series from the University of British Columbia last weekend to improve to 22-10 on the year and 9-3 in Cascade Conference play. The Owls went 4-4 since the last poll.

OIT will play at Northwest Christian this weekend before hosting now No. 10 Corban University (21-5, 11-1 CCC) next Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6 at John & Lois Stilwell Stadium. Corban leaped over OIT in this week’s poll after going 7-1 since the last ratings. The Warriors have tough schedule as they host No. 3 Southern Oregon University (25-4, 11-1) in a battle for first place.

College of Idaho just missed the Top 25 as the Yotes were in the receiving votes category this week.

LAST RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) [18] 25-0 529 2 2 Oklahoma City 26-4 497 3 3 Southern Oregon 25-4 494 4 4 Georgia Gwinnett 26-6 468 5 5 Marian (Ind.) 16-0 466 6 6 Mobile (Ala.) 28-5 444 7 7 Hope International (Calif.) 30-5 429 8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [1] 19-1 424 9 11 Valley City State (N.D.) 22-1 375 10 14 Corban (Ore.) 21-5 362 11 10 Indiana Wesleyan 20-5 353 12 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 26-6 343 13 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) 16-3 300 13 9 Oregon Tech 22-10 300 15 20 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 21-3 285 16 17 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 24-6 270 17 15 William Carey (Miss.) 17-7 267 18 13 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 23-5 263 19 19 Baker (Kan.) 19-5 254 20 NR LSU Alexandria (La.) 19-5 184 21 21 Midland (Neb.) 9-4 157 22 23 St. Francis (Ill.) 10-4 137 23 NR Tennessee Wesleyan 17-1 129 24 NR Central Baptist (Ark.) 18-11 124 25 NR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 18-2 95

DROPPED OUT: Lyon (Ark.), Jamestown (N.D.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)

RECEIVING VOTES: Lyon (Ark.) 83, Jamestown (N.D.) 64, College of Idaho 60, Webber International (Fla.) 52, Central Methodist (Mo.) 39, Simpson (Calif.) 25, Brenau (Ga.) 18, Siena Heights (Mich.) 17, Rio Grande (Ohio) 16, Columbia (Mo.) 14, Grand View (Iowa) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Taylor (Ind.) 12, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 5, Arizona Christian 5, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3