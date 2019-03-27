City of Klamath Falls Parks crews will be performing large tree removal and maintenance at Moore Park, and as a precaution for our public’s safety, Moore Park will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27th. Parks Staff hope to have the work completed by end of day tomorrow for the park to reopen on Thursday, March 28th.

We appreciate your continued support and understanding as we work to keep our City Parks safe and beautiful.

Questions? Please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Administrative offices at (541) 883-5316.