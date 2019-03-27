KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Basketball End of Season Celebration is set for Wednesday, April 3rd at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Mazama room in the College Union, on the Oregon Tech campus. All fans are encouraged to come out and celebrate the Hustlin’ Owls historic season with the student-athletes, coaches and staff. The free event is open to the entire Hustlin’ Owl community, and will include light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.

2019 marked the first time in Oregon Tech Basketball history where both men’s and women’s teams advanced beyond the opening round of the National Tournament in the same season. The Lady Owls finished the season with 24 wins, and advanced to the Round of 16 for just the second time in the history of the program. The men’s team finished the 2019 season with 28 wins, and advanced to the National Championship game for just the fifth time in program history.