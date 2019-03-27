Going on now through April 15, AARP Foundation is providing free, in-person tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-run, free tax preparation service. AARP Foundation Tax Aide volunteers helped to returned nearly $50 million back to Oregon families in 2018 in tax refunds.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. In 2018, the program’s volunteers helped 2.5 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions, and file their federal and state tax returns. Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.3 billion in income tax refunds and more than $213 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans.

Last year in Oregon, 1,095 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped file more than 45,000 federal and state tax returns. Oregonians received $48,474,898 in refunds and an additional $11 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. The program is offered at approximately 130 locations throughout the state, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).