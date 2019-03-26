INDIO, Calif. – Mayson Tibbs (Pictured) tied a school record ( Montana Frame 2015 – Alejandro Armijo 2018) with a tournament low round of 65 to lead the No. 17 Oregon Tech men to a second place finish just two strokes behind No. 5 Texas Wesleyan. The No. 9 ranked Lady Owls finished 3rd behind No. 5 UBC and No. 15 Embry Riddle (AZ) after the final round of the Battle of Indio held at the Club at Terra Lago (North Course) on Monday.

“I’m very pleased with the men’s performance,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “We put up a serious challenge to the #5 team in the nation, Texas Wesleyan. Mayson Tibbs shot a 65 today, arguably the best round of golf ever played by an Oregon Tech golfer. Congrats to Mayson on winning the tournament.” Corkill added, “The women are disappointed with how they played finishing 3rd. Coming off the stress of finals week and very little practice time we will now refocus and push hard to the upcoming conference tourney.”

The OIT men (584) finished just two-strokes behind No. 5 Texas Wesleyan (582) who won the 16-team tournament with No. 15 Victoria (BC) finishing 3rd (596). Tech’s Tibbs won the tournament taking home Medalist Honors with his 65, winning by two-strokes over Robin Conlan of Victoria who entered the day with a five-stroke lead over Tibbs. Tech’s Tyler Franke (146) was 8th, Brandon Erickson (152) are tied for 17th, Alejandro Armijo (153) 23rd and Cameron Barnhardt (158) T44.

The Owl women fired a combined (646) and finished 33-strokes behind the winner No. 5 British Columbia (613) and 8–strokes behind No. 15 Embry Riddle (638)

Aerin Song leads the Owls as she finished 5th (156) Kylie Collom (161) 9th, Ashley Zhu (164) 11th Stephanie Koza (165) 12th, with Payton Canon (170) 15th.

Up next the Owls will head to Salem, Ore. for the Corban Invite at Creekside April 8 & 9.