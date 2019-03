Saturday, April 6th, 2019 @ 7:30 PM

Luke McMaster is best known for “Good Morning, Beautiful,” his 2013 Top 3 Billboard AC smash hit with new age pianist, Jim Brickman and his impressive Canadian gold album run as a duo with Rob James in McMaster & James, (“Thank You,” “Love Wins Everytime,”) with media often referring to them as the “Canadian Hall & Oates.”