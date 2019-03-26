Jukebox Heroes is the premier live concert band to tribute the great music of Foreigner and the solo material from its original lead singer and co-songwriter, Lou Gramm. With Jukebox Heroes, you get the exact live sound and feel as if you were watching Foreigner in their heyday of the late 70’s and 80’s when the band featured both its founders and songwriters, lead singer Lou Gramm and guitarist Mick Jones. You’ll hear all their massive number one hits, such as “Cold As Ice”, “Double Vision”, “Hot Blooded”, “Urgent”, “I Want to Know What Love Is”, “Feels Like the First Time”, “Say You Will”, “and more!