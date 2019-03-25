LEWISTON, Idaho. – Oregon Tech’s (6-25, 2-14 NAIA-W) bid to split the weekend’s NAIA-West play against Lewis-Clark State (16-10-1, 8-6 NAIA-W) on Sunday at Harris Field was cut short as they lost 7-0 in the first game and fell to a three-run burst from the Warriors in the final inning of the second game, ending 4-3.

Game 1 Lewis-Clark State 7 Oregon Tech 0

LCSC’s Tanner Simpson struck out eight in the first game of the day to reach his second win as he and two relief pitchers held the Owls to only seven hits in the game. Lewis-Clark, in contrast, made 15 though Tech’s John Schulz and Logan Nousen struck out four each.

The Warriors used their strong defense to hold OIT without a run in the game as they racked up seven of their own with two homers, a single, two doubles, and a triple.

A.J. Davis of LCSC went 5-for-5 and scored two runs in the game, while Zach Needham and Darren Trainor each went only 2-for-5 but claimed big hits, each adding a homer and batting in two runs.

Tristan Shea was the sole Hustlin’ Owl to score a pair of hits, going 2-for-4 at the bat in the loss.

Game 2 Lewis-Clark State 4 Oregon Tech 3

As in yesterday’s doubleheader, things went better for Oregon Tech in the second game of the day as pitcher Zach Scherman started out, allowing only four hits and a single run in the first six innings, striking out seven.

OIT took the opportunity to start building up a lead, starting with a single run as Micah Jio advanced off a wild pitch in the top of the third. Alex Malcolm grounded out later in the third, allowing an unearned run from Neal Rose at the cost of a double play.

Kody Garvin of the Warriors batted in a run with a single in the sixth to bring the game to 2-1, but Josh Kallstrom of the Owls followed with a single of his own in the eighth, scoring Nevan Watanabe .

Tech continued through the top of the 9th without a run, which proved to be bad news as LCSC mounted up an offensive effort in the bottom of the inning, pulling in three runs to outscore OIT by just a single point to end the game.

Malcolm added two hits in the loss as both teams struggled in the category, with the Hustlin’ Owls adding six and Lewis-Clark notching eight.

Lalo Porras struck out eight and Needham notched two hits in the game to lead the Warriors to the victory.

Oregon Tech will travel to Salem, Oregon on Wednesday to take on Willamette University, with the game starting at 12:00pm before returning to Klamath Falls for a full weekend of play against The College of Idaho, taking them on at 12:00pm and 3:00pm on Saturday and 11:00am and 2:00pm on Sunday at Kiger Stadium.