KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – No. 9 Oregon Tech (22-10, 9-3 CCC) celebrated the dedication of its new softball facility with a sweep of Carroll College (9-16, 2-10 CCC) 11-3 in game 1, and 14-7 in game 2 at the new John and Lois Stilwell Stadium.

Head Coach Greg Stewart said on his team’s effort, “We made some really good adjustments at the plate today and hit both of their pitchers well. Once again our team proved to be very resilient playing through some cold, wet weather.”

Game 1 Oregon Tech 11 Carroll College 3

Oregon Tech pounded-out 13- hits and 11- runs and Sarah Abramson improved to 9-4 in the circle to lead the Owls.

Amber Brewer gave the visitors from Helena, Montana the early lead with a solo homer in the top of the first. Tech answered quickly with three-runs in the bottom of the inning, all on a 3-run homer from Cierra Barkis .

CC added an unearned run in the second inning and Tech again had an answer with three more runs on four-hits to go up 6-2.

Tech made it 7-2 with a run in the third taking advantage of one hit, 2-walks and a wild pitch.

It was 7-3 after a solo homer by Jessica Nimmo in the top of the fourth.

McKenna Armantrout made it an 8-3 game with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth, and then walked off with the mercy rule 11-3 five-inning shortened win with three-runs in the bottom of the fifth on four -hits.

Ali Graham was perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, with Kiahna Brown , Barkis, and Armantrout all delivering two-hits in the win.

Brewer had half of the Fighting Saints hits with two in the game.

Game 2 Oregon Tech 14 Carroll College 7

The Saints once again took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, this time with Anna ApRoberts providing the pop. Once again, OIT answered with a three-run bottom of the first as Dre Sotelo hit her third, three-run homer of the weekend to give the Owls the 3-1 lead.

Carroll posted a run in the top of the second on a double by Brewer.

After a fifteen-minute weather delay, Logan Nunes stroked her second-long ball of the year to highlight a two-run inning as the Owls as they went up 5-2.

A Nunes sacrifice fly scored Barkis in the bottom of the third giving OIT a 6-2 lead.

The Fighting Saints lived up to their name with a big answer weekend of their own, scoring 5-runs on four-hits highlighted by a Courtney Schroeder two-run blast giving Carroll the 7-6 lead.

OIT then scored the final 8-runs of the game with three-runs in the bottom of the fourth on yet another Sotelo homer, giving her four on the weekend and a Cascade Conference leading ninth home run of the season as the Owls won 14-7.

Sotelo had two-hits and a game high five-RBI with Armantrout, and Olivia Lethlean contributing three-apiece in the win.

Ali Graham pitched the final three and 1/3 innings in relief to pick up the win and improve to 9-5 on the year.

ApRoberts had two-hits to lead Carroll in the loss.

Oregon Tech will hit the road next weekend playing a four game series in Eugene, Oregon against Northwest Christian on Friday and Saturday.