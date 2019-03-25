NDIO, Calif. – Just two days after moving up from No. 18 to No.17 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll, the Oregon Tech men prove they belong as they are tied with No. 5 Texas Wesleyan while the No. 9 ranked Lady Owls are in 3rd place behind No. 5 UBC and just one stroke behind No. 15 Embry Riddle (AZ) after the first round of the Battle of Indio held at the Club at Terra Lago (North Course) on Sunday.

“The men played well given the conditions today,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “We matched up well with some of the better teams in the NAIA. Even par was a good score today and we came in at +1. Tomorrow will be a great opportunity for us to help our rankings. Our women also played close to No. 5 UBC and are tied with Emery Riddle. Nice to see Aerin play well. Tomorrow will also be an important opportunity for them.”

The OIT men are tied for first with Texas Wesleyan both at 289. No. 15 Victoria (BC) trails by four strokes after their 294. Tech’s Tyler Franke (71) is tied for 3rd just four strokes behind Robin Conlan (67) of Victoria. Tech’s Mayson Tibbs (72) is 5th, Alejandro Armijo (73) and Brandon Erickson (73) are tied for 6th.

The Owl women fired a combined (322) and are 11-strokes behind the leader No. 5 British Columbia (311) and just one-stroke behind No. 15 Embry Riddle (AZ).

Aerin Song leads the Owls as she is in 2nd after her +3 (75), one stroke behind Jessica Williams of Embry Riddle. Kylie Collom (81) is 8th, Stephanie Koza (82) is 10th, Ashley Zhu (84) 13th, with Payton Canon (86) 16th.

The Final round is scheduled to begin tomorrow morning at 9:00 am with live stats available at www.oregontechowls.com