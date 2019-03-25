KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –Today the presidents of Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” and Klamath Community College, “KCC,” strengthened their institutions’ partnership by signing an agreement to promote college access, affordability, and bachelor’s degree completion for more students in Klamath County.

Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan and KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement for the newly formed Badger to Owl Connection (BOC) program at the Oregon Tech campus in Klamath Falls.

The BOC program is designed to help students who earn an associate degree at KCC complete their bachelor’s degree at Oregon Tech. The program includes multiple levels of advising support and financial incentives to help students pay for college, continue their studies, and complete their bachelor’s degree in a timely manner. While participating in the BOC program, KCC students will receive group “co-advising” from KCC and Oregon Tech and receive tuition remissions for two academic terms, in addition to being eligible for other scholarships and remissions.

Specifically, the goals of this partnership are to:

Eliminate barriers for students in attaining their educational goals.

Improve academic program articulation.

Improve student success, retention, time to degree and degree attainment.

Use resources at both institutions more effectively and efficiently.

Expand student options academically and beyond.

Increase enrollment and elevate student success at both institutions.

President Naganathan welcomed representatives and board members from both institutions to the signing, held on the Oregon Tech campus Friday. “While there has always been activity and coordination between our two institutions, we also understand that there is room to improve and seek ways to mobilize more student transfers and leverage the resources and skills that we each individually excel at, in this case directly for the benefit of students in Klamath County,” he said.

Participating students must pursue an associate degree at KCC and be enrolled in the BOC program, with a commitment to transfer to Oregon Tech (Klamath Falls campus, Portland-Metro campus or online) to earn a bachelor’s degree that is offered by Oregon Tech. Participating students must have a cumulative 3.0 or higher GPA and meet Oregon Tech’s admissions and other requirements to transfer/matriculate full time to Oregon Tech and continue participating in the BOC program.

“Badger to Owl provides more access to education and is economically rewarding to our local students,” said KCC President, Dr. Roberto Gutierrez. “Students who participate in Badger to Owl – especially recent high school graduates who utilize Oregon Promise, as well – greatly increase the likelihood of graduating without debt. This program is an example of how a shared vision between our institutions furthers the success of our community. Today marks the beginning of a stronger collaboration between KCC and Oregon Tech.”

Badger to Owl cohorts start the fall term of each year, with the pilot cohort to starting in fall 2019. Participating students at KCC may utilize KCC scholarships, the Oregon Promise, the KCC “15 to Finish” program or other earned scholarships to pay for an associate degree at KCC. Oregon Tech students may apply for other scholarships including presidential scholarships, OTSG grants, leadership and diversity awards and other remission funding.

Two additional programs between the institutions were also unveiled at the MOU signing:

Base to Bachelor’s—articulate transfer agreements to serve dually-enrolled KCC and Community College of the Air Force students who wish to transfer into an Oregon Tech online degree in Communications, Applied Psychology, Information Technology and Health Informatics; and

Support of international students—KCC has agreed to support international students by offering classes they need to meet admissions requirements at Oregon Tech.