“Infamous Crimes and Criminals of Klamath, Part Two,” is the title of a program to be presented Thursday, March 28, at the monthly meeting of the Klamath County Historical Society.

The program begins at 7 p.m. in the back meeting room of the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. Admission is free.

Among the criminal incidents to be discussed is the murder of Fred Peterson, for whom Peterson Elementary School in Klamath Falls was named. Peterson had retired from a career as a school superintendent and was volunteering as a welfare commissioner when he was killed by a gunman at the Klamath County Courthouse in 1957.

The program will also review the crime fighting work of Klamath Falls Constable Fred Morley in the early 1900s, and the killing of Klamath Falls insurance agent Fred Dunbar at a remote lake in northern Klamath County in 1930.

Presenters of the program will be Carol Mattos and Todd Kepple.

For more information contact Mattos at (541) 884-4032.