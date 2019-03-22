The Oregon Department of Transportation reminded drivers earlier this week that the studded tires season ends on Sunday, March 31, but urged motorists not to wait to remove them.

While studded tires are allowed in Oregon by law from Nov. 1 through March 31, ODOT encourages drivers to consider using other types of traction tires or to use chains to help minimize roadway damage caused by studded tires.

A study conducted in 2014 concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.

Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after the March 31 deadline can be charged by law enforcement with a Class C traffic violation.