KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five Oregon Tech student-athletes in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball, have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office recently announced.

To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.

2019 Oregon Tech Honorees

Women’s Basketball

Nohea Waiwaiole Portland, Ore. Senior

Bailey Nelson Firth, Idaho Senior

Alix Biddington Turner, Ore. Senior

Men’s Basketball