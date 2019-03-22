KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five Oregon Tech student-athletes in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball, have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office recently announced.
To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.
2019 Oregon Tech Honorees
Women’s Basketball
Nohea Waiwaiole Portland, Ore. Senior
Bailey Nelson Firth, Idaho Senior
Alix Biddington Turner, Ore. Senior
Men’s Basketball
Seth Erickson Salem, Ore. Senior
Quim Vallve’ La Seu D’urgell, Spain Senior