KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five Oregon Tech student-athletes in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball, have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office recently announced.

To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.

2019 Oregon Tech Honorees

Women’s Basketball

Nohea Waiwaiole                 Portland, Ore.                       Senior
Bailey Nelson                       Firth, Idaho                            Senior
Alix Biddington                     Turner, Ore.                          Senior

Men’s Basketball

Seth Erickson                       Salem, Ore.                           Senior
Quim Vallve’                          La Seu D’urgell, Spain        Senior

