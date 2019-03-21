Three reasons to spend time outside during spring break

ODFW will be stocking 47 waterbodies with 89,559 legal-size trout (give or take) this week – just in time for spring break. The recent spring-like weather has put trout in the mood to bite, so grab your rod, your kids, your friends and go catch dinner. See the zone updates for a stocking location near you. Gray whales are migrating along the Oregon coast. Volunteers for the Whale Watching Spoken Here program staff whale watching stations along the coast, check the website for specific times and places. You also can just go out on your own when the weather is good, but don’t forget your binoculars! Spring bird migration is underway at many eastside wildlife areas. Viewing choices include sandhill cranes at Klamath and Ladd Marsh, turkey vultures and swans at Summer Lake, and songbirds, waterfowl and shorebirds galore at wildlife areas throughout the state. Check out the latest arrivals in the zone reports.

Youth turkey clinics at Denman and White River wildlife areas, April 6Get the kids ready for the youth turkey hunt April 13-14

Wild turkey hunting can be a great way to introduce your child to hunting—not to mention it’s a lot of fun! At these clinics, kids will spend the day learning turkey hunting skills and techniques: scouting, turkey biology, calling, turkey habitat and camouflage. They’ll also have a chance to practice their shotgun and archery skills.

And for adults who want to learn how to hunt turkey

There will be an adult turkey hunting clinic on April 13 at the EE Wilson Wildlife Area near Monmouth. Why should kids have all the fun?

Best bets for weekend fishing

If hatchery trout aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other fishing opportunities to lure you outside during spring break.

The peak of the winter steelhead season continues on the north coast. Spring-like conditions this week are melting snow in the coast range and raising the rivers just a little; that plus a some drizzle predicted for Friday could improve the fishing this coming weekend.

Steelhead fishing on the Illinois River should be great for anglers willing to take a scenic drive.

Ice fishing has been good at Diamond Lake. Check out this recent Facebook livestream for some tips and techniques.

for some tips and techniques. Anglers are catching spring Chinook on the Willamette River.

Surfperch fishing on ocean beaches can be excellent this time of year, when safe surf conditions allow.

Krumbo Reservoir is ice-free and anglers report catching trout up to 16-inches.

The ice is clearing from the Powder River below Mason Dam, allowing for some good early season trout fishing.

Steelhead are on the move in the Grande Ronde, Imnaha and Wallowa rivers, making their final push to hatchery facilities. Fish on the move and great spring-like weather can make this a great time of year to target steelhead in the Northeast Zone.

Find more details about all the weekend opportunities in the zone reports.

Reminders for big game huntersYour 2019 hunting season begins now