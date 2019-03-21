Trees LLC will be trimming and pruning trees for Pacific Power in the Conger and Pelican Schools neighborhoods. There will be posted sidewalk and parking lane closures in the immediate area where crews are working. This will be a mobile work zone. Work is scheduled to take place in these neighborhoods from March 21, 2019 to April 30, 2019.

Hunter Communications will be installing aerial fiber optic service on Klamath Avenue. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 27 and 28, 2019. The eastbound lane of Klamath Avenue will be closed for the aerial crossing. Signs and flaggers will be in place.

To facilitate work being done on the building on March 22, 2019, the City has issued an obstruction permit to Ross Ragland Theater for closure of the sidewalk, parking lane and travel lane closest to the theater on Pine Street between 6th and 7th Streets. Work will take place from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Flaggers will route motorists around the work zone.

City Staff would like to thank Citizens, in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Work may be delayed due to Weather, Equipment break down or unexpected Emergencies. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.