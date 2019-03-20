Fifteen high school students – 12 from Mazama and three from Henley – have qualified to compete at the HOSA-Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla., in June.

In all, 35 students from Mazama and 19 students from Henley competed this month in the HOSA Future Health Professionals state competition in Portland, with many placing in the top five in competitive events.

Kristi Sturgeon, HOSA advisor for Mazama, said many the events involve multi-step competitions, and students spend hours before state studying and practicing for possible scenarios.

“I feel the HOSA events challenge our students to be prepared for their future outside of high school and allow them to problem-solve and think on their feet in real situations,” Sturgeon said.

One particularly challenging event is CPR/first aid. The first round is a 50-question online test. In the second round, competitors must be prepared for five different first aid scenarios and three different CPR scenarios. “Once they find out the scenarios they will perform, they have 12 minutes to perform as many of the steps accurately as possible,” Sturgeon said.

Another multi-step event is Job Seeking Skills. Participants have to complete a job application in a timed manner, before moving to the second portion that involves a job interview with a prospective employer using a resume and cover letter.

HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education Its mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care. It is one of the CTE (career and technical education) programs at Henley and Mazama high schools.

Congratulations to the following students who placed top five in the Student Leadership Conference (The top three places are eligible to compete at the International Leadership Conference):

From Henley:

1st place Job Seeking Skills: Macy Hullman

3rd place Job Seeking Skills: Sydney Hedlund

1st place medical spelling and pharmacology: Annika Rogers

From Mazama:

1st place Health Career Display: Samya Robles and Tuyen Tran

2nd place Health Career Display: Abigail Mead and Paula Ferguson

2nd place Health Career Photography: Natalia Hernandez

2nd place Prepared Speaking: Brazil Cisneros

2nd place Nursing Assisting: Daniela Garcia

2nd place Job Seeking Skills: Max Balakas

3rd place Health Career Display: Geralline Sapp and Madi Baeth

3rd place Medical Law & Ethics: Max Balakas

3rd place First aid/CPR: Allie Lawler and Nick Ambrose

4th place Medical Spelling: Madi Baeth

Three other students finished 4th/5th in their competitive events:

Prepared Speaking: Maddy Lease

Medical Terminology: Tuyen Tran

Health Career Photography: Makayla Mitchell

Marcia Schlottmann, public relations, Klamath County School District; 541-851-8743; schlottmannm@kcsd.k12.or.us